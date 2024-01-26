Maribe, Jowie to know their fate today in Monica Kimani murder case

Former TV presenter Jacque Maribe and her former fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will this morning know their fate in the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani who was killed more than five years ago.

The 28-year-woman was murdered in her Lamuria Garden apartment in Kilimani area, on the night of September 19, 2018 after arriving in the country from South Sudan.

Maribe and Irungu were put on their defence by trial judge Grace Nzioka after hearing evidence from more than 35 witnesses. The duo were charged on October 15, 2018 with the murder of Kimani.

Although the defence lawyers argued that there was no evidence linking them to the commission of the crime, the prosecution maintained that the two had a common intention and 'acted in concert to eliminate the deceased'

The prosecution added Ms Maribe did not attempt to disassociate herself from the actions of Jowie and instead assisted him in destroying the evidence.

If found guilty of murder, the two could be sentenced to death, jailed for the rest of their lives or slapped with prison terms.

Ms Kimani had arrived in the country from South Sudan and was picked by a taxi driver who dropped her in her apartment in late evening.

She later called her brother George Kimani to inform him of her arrival.

She was due to travel to Dubai on September 20 that year to meet a certain Sudanese businessman by the name Nasser Mohammed.

Kimani was running a family business in South Sudan and was reported to be earning a monthly salary of $2,500. Mr Irungu later visited her in her apartment.

Her brother George Kimani visited her house after she failed to respond to his calls.

When the brother and some neighbours broke into the house they found her lifeless body lying in a bathtub.

Her hands and legs had been tied and mouth taped shut. Her killers left the water running.

When they were charged, Justice John Wakiaga released Ms Maribe on bond but declined Mr Irungu’s request saying he was a flight risk, had no fixed home, among other reasons.

“The accused has no known assets in the country save for an intention to set up a private security firm and, therefore, I find him to be with no fixed abode, lacking any deep emotional, occupation or economic ties in the country and is likely to abscond should an opportunity arise,” the Judge said.

Justice Wakiaga said the mere fact that Mr Irungu was willing to surrender his passport was no guarantee that he cannot leave the country.