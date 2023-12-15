Why judge adjourned judgment in the Maribe, Jowie murder case for second time

The High Court has for the second time postponed judgment in the murder case against former TV presenter Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

Justice Grace Nzioka said she had adjourned the matter to January 26, 2024, because she had received exhibits on which the prosecution was relying last night (December 14).

"This judgment is not ready because I received the exhibits and I need ample time to write it," said Justice Nzioka.

She directed the parties to assemble in court on January 26, 2024, for the judgment.

The judge had in October pushed the judgment to December 15 saying she was unwell.

"I am not in a position to deliver this judgment as scheduled. I will allocate it a fresh date," Justice Nzioka told the accused and their lawyers on October 6.

Her latest orders were issued virtually from her current seat at the Naivasha High Court.

Immediately after the case was adjourned, Ms Maribe collapsed in the corridors, crying uncontrollably.

She was helped by relatives to the car park where she got into a vehicle and was driven away.

Among those who attended the court were Dennis Itumbi.

Jowie was not in court, but his lawyer attended the case virtually.

The court was to decide whether the two, who have denied murdering businesswoman Monica Kimani in Kilimani in September 2018, will be convicted or not.

The two are out on bail.

Judge Nzioka said she received the exhibits on Thursday night and had therefore not prepared the judgment.

"I am very sorry to all the parties, I received the exhibits very late, I received them last night, (and) I have not prepared the judgment," Justice Nzioka said as she adjourned the case.

Defence lawyers Katwa Kigen for Maribe and Prof Hassan Nandwa for Jowie agreed with the judge.

The defence lawyers, however, protested the delay in the determination of the case and asked for the judgment to be delivered on January 19, 2024, but the judge said she had 21 other murder cases listed for that day.