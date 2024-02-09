Jowie releases gospel song, moments after murder conviction

Joseph Irungu, popularly known as Jowie, has released a gospel song titled 'Nakuabudu' (I worship you) just moments after being found guilty of the murder of South Sudan-based Kenyan businesswoman Monica Kimani in September 2018.

Mr Irungu who will be sentenced on March 8, was found guilty on Friday 9 February, while her co-accused former news anchor, Jacque Maribe was acquitted.

The track, shared on his YouTube channel, is a worship song produced by Safri Records.

The song features heartfelt lyrics, including phrases like "Nakubudu, Nakusujudu, ni wewe, Yesu milele" (I worship you, I bow to you, it's you, Jesus, forever).

Accompanying the music video, Jowie shared a Bible verse, Psalm 150:6, which reads: "Let everything that hath breath Praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD."

Mr Irungu venture into gospel music began in 2020 with his first release, 'Nishikilie.'

It was released right after he was given bail by the court, after spending time at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

He has three other songs: ‘Babie, Eyaah and Juu’- All gospel songs.

Mr Irungu was a member of a band that entertained revellers in Naivasha and Nakuru towns, where he was born and brought up.

He was a founder member of the church choir Agape Stormers.

Daily Nation quoted a friend saying, "He was an inspiring singer. At Agape Church in Pangani Estate, off the busy Kanu Street in Nakuru Town, Irungu was a vocalist and an instrumentalist."

A neighbour in Lanet, where the parents live, added, "He was such an amazing young man who was talented in music and had superb vocals. I was shocked when I saw his photograph in the newspapers as the main suspect in the Kilimani murder."

Mr Irungu is not the only musician in the family. One of his brothers is a guitarist, while an elder brother is a photographer. He is the second born in a family of two boys and two girls.

Since then, he has continued to share his faith through tracks.

The timing of this release, mere minutes after his conviction for the murder of Monicah Kimani, has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with some commending his resilience and others questioning the appropriateness of the timing.

In the courtroom, Justice Grace Nzioka delivered a damning verdict against Jowie, stating: "All this evidence leaves a strong conclusion that Irungu murdered Monica Kimani."

The prosecution, Justice Nzioka said, successfully proved its case, putting together circumstantial evidence that “cumulatively” put Mr Irungu guilty at the murder scene.

The song has since garnered over 4,900 views on YouTube as of 4 pm, Friday, 9 February.

Here are some comments from his YouTube channel:

@yesire9818: Don't stop worshipping God even behind the prison wall. Men might forgive you but punishment is inevitable however sorry or changed you are, God can look at you with merciful eyes and use you to bring others closer to Him.

@thomaschege7843?: There is no sin that God cannot forgive, if genuinely repented all will be well❤.

@muganda22: The truth is only known by you and God 🥺and my prayer is that he'll fight for you this battle ❤️.



