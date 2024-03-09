Strange link between Jowie, Monica Kimani’s brother revealed at adjourned sentencing

Soon after discovering the lifeless body of his sister Monica Kimani, George Kimani reached out to his friend Joseph Irungu for assistance and to mobilise the media to have the incident reported.

It is not known whether Mr Irungu alias Jowie mobilised the media as requested, but three days later, he was arrested and later charged with Monica’s murder.

In a pre-sentencing report filed in court, George describes Irungu, his former classmate at Kenya Polytechnic (now Technical University of Kenya) as a deceptive, violent and provocative man.

And although he, together with his father Paul Kimani Ngarama and mother said no sentence can fully console the family, they hope that High Court judge Grace Nzioka will hand Mr Irungu capital punishment for the death of Monica.

Quoting Proverbs 11:21, Mr Ngarama said: “Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished.”

Mr Irungu was due for sentencing on Friday, but this case was pushed to March 13 to allow his lawyer, Prof Hassan Nandwa, to file his submissions after he was served with the pre-sentencing report and submissions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Justice Grace Nzioka finds Jowie guilty of murdering Monica Kimani

In her submissions, assistant director at the ODDP Gikui Gichuhi asked the court to prefer the death sentence to Mr Irungu, stating that they showed during the trial that there was an intricate planning of the offence, there was no provocation from Monica and there was an attempt to conceal the offence.

Ms Gichuhi urged the court to find that there exist aggravating circumstances that will warrant the judge to provide for a non-custodial sentence or the death sentence.

“The court must impose the death sentence in respect to capital offences in accordance with the law. It is thus our humble submission that the death penalty is lawful in the Republic of Kenya and in the matter before your ladyship had met all the requirements to warrant the death sentence,” she said.

The 28-year-old businesswoman, the firstborn daughter of Mr Ngarama, was killed on the night of September 19, 2018 at her Lamuria Garden Apartment, soon after arriving from Juba.

High Court Judge Grace Nzioka reads a judgment of a murder case of Monica Kimani at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi February 08.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

She was set to travel to Dubai the following morning but her lifeless body was found lying in a bathtub, her neck having been slit. Her hands and legs had been tied using straps.

According to her family, Monica was the one managing the family business known as Millypol General Trading Company, in Juba for seven years. George was the operations manager while their younger brother Solomon was a supervisor. The company dealt with cleaning services and interior design. It said that her killing drastically affected the family and its business.

The report noted that Mr Ngarama has since moved to the United States where he is pursuing a doctoral degree in mental and theological counselling.

Mr Ngarama said the murder ruined his business in South Sudan due to the publicity it received. He asked the court to consider asking for security for his family members because the motive of the murder remains obscure.

Mr Irungu’s parents—Julius Irungu Mwangi and Anastacia Thama—described their 33-year-old son as a sociable person, respectful and a committed Christian. They said that they painfully accepted the conviction although they still believe he is innocent.

The family expressed its deep empathy for Monica’s family and hoped that the court will be lenient on him and hand him a lighter sentence. They also hoped that the real killer would be found.

Born on November 20, 1990, Mr Irungu grew up in Mwariki, Nakuru County. He went to several primary schools before proceeding to secondary where he scored a mean grade of D before joining Kenya Polytechnic for a diploma in food production. He completed the course in 2011.

In Dubai, Mr Irungu worked for a security company after undergoing tactical military training offered by Dubai Police Academy and Ogara Group, a security firm. He was certified and licensed to offer private security.

He lived with former TV anchor Jacque Maribe for about one year in a rented apartment where the parents said they co-shared rent. Before that, he lived in Buruburu estate whenever he was on holiday from Dubai.

According to the report, Mr Irungu had a deep desire to uplift the lives of his parents, excel in the music industry and intended to set up a private security firm. He maintained that he did not know Monica although he admitted that he and George were college mates.

Mr Irungu said that he met George a month before Monica was murdered and admitted that he called him, after finding her dead, seeking his assistance with the media.

While convicting him last month, Justice Nzioka said the prosecution had proved the case against Mr Irungu beyond any reasonable doubt.

The judge acquitted Ms Maribe saying the evidence adduced against her was insufficient to prove the offence of murder, although the DPP has since filed a notice of appeal.