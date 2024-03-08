Monica Kimani murder: Court postpones sentencing of Jowie

The sentencing of convicted murderer Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has been postponed to next week after his lawyers asked for more time to respond to submissions made by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Irungu, 33, was found guilty and sentenced for the murder of businesswoman Monica Nyawira Kimani, an offence he committed on the night of 19 September 2018.

His lawyer, Prof Hassan Nandwa, said he was served with the submissions by the DPP's office on Thursday as well as the probation officer's pre-sentence report and therefore needed time to file his submissions.

The 28-year-old businesswoman was killed on the night of 19 September 2018, shortly after arriving from Juba. She was due to travel to Dubai the following morning, but her lifeless body was found in a bathtub with her throat slit from ear to ear.