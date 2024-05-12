Mithika Linturi

Committee saves Linturi’s job in scandal over fake fertiliser

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi addresses members of the Senate Select Committee that is considering the motion to impeach him during the hearing at County Hall Nairobi on May 9, 2024.    

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As the committee made its decision, Mr Wamboka, a first term MP, will go down in history as the first lawmaker who stood with farmers against the purveyors of fake fertiliser.
  • In his motion, Mr Wamboka wanted Mr Linturi fired on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, serious reasons to believe the CS had committed a crime under national law, as well as gross misconduct.

