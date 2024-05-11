Mithika Linturi

Ruto’s tough choices in Linturi fake fertiliser impeachment bid

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi addresses members of the Senate Select Committee that is considering the motion to impeach him during the hearing at County Hall Nairobi on May 9, 2024.    

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • If any of the allegations against the CS are substantiated, then the House will debate on it and take a vote.
  • Should the outcome go against Mr Linturi, President Ruto will be left with no option but to dismiss him from his Cabinet position.

