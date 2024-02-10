Monica Kimani's family speaks after court finds Jowie guilty of murder

The family of late businesswoman Monica Kimani has said that it has been relieved following the conviction of the killer of their daughter.

Mr George Kimani, Monica's brother, who was the first one to discover the body on the fateful day in September 2018, celebrated the conviction.

“Although it has taken six years, we are happy with today's verdict," Mr Kimani told the Nation at the Milimani Law Courts, shortly after the judgment by Justice Grace Nzioka.

In her verdict, Justice Nzioka ruled that Mr Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, was guilty of the murder, given a string of circumstantial evidence adduced by the prosecution and which "cumulatively" led her to believe he committed the crime.

Monicah Kimani family says they are happy with conviction Joseph Irungu

The court rejected Mr Irungu’s defence that he didn't know Monica before her death, with Justice Nzioka saying the assertion was “an insincere, untenable afterthought.”

What Mr Kimani had to go through in the discovery of his sister's body must have been traumatising.

Monica’s murder was one most foul: She was slit, with what investigators said was a highly trained person, from ear to ear. Her hands and legs had been tied using straps before her neck was slit.

Yesterday, he avoided going into the gory details, only saying: “At least we have come to the end of the long journey and the long wait for justice.”

Mr Kimani, a former collegemate of Jowie, said at last justice has been served, in the overwhelming and emotional case.