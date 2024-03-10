Jacque Maribe appointed head of communications at Ministry of Public Service

Former television presenter Jacque Maribe has been appointed as head of communications at the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

This comes after she spent almost six years in the dock after being accused of conspiring with her fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

"It is true, except that I am not the one who appointed her but the Public Service Commission," Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria told Nation. Africa on Sunday.

"It is the right thing to do for Jacque as the President Ruto administration is keen to demonstrate that there is nothing like life in ashes, this is a country of justice, equal opportunities and one that will lend you a hand to rise from your ruins," Mr Kuria added.

“The truth, which always sets us all free, has worked and I thank God for everything," Ms Maribe told Nation. Africa on Sunday.

“Let us wait and see if the hand of God is revealing itself in my new appointment,” she added.

Maribe celebrates acquittal with Itumbi, family members

Her appointment comes a month after she was acquitted of murder by Justice Grace Nzioka, who found Mr Irungu guilty. He will be sentenced on March 13 after two postponements.

Justice Nzioka ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict Ms Maribe of the murder. She blamed the prosecution for doing a shoddy investigation and framing the charge sheet.

Ms Maribe is a graduate in journalism and media studies from the University of Nairobi.

During her trial, she maintained that she was innocent, insisting that she had no motive whatsoever to murder anyone.

While congratulating Mr Maribe, Mr Dennis Itumbi said: "I extend my congratulations to Jacque - May God bless you as you serve".

He said Jacque now stands a chance to serve the country well aware that injustice in governance can be unleashed against the innocent and encouraged her to always pursue what she believes is right.

To CS Kuria, Mr Itumbi said: "Thank you for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand".

Her father Mr Maribe Mwangi said the family can only thank God for everything.

“It has been a torturous journey that made his family suffer emotionally and financially," he said.

Murang'a Senator Mr Joe Nyutu said: "I know this girl. I know her family. I took a keen interest in her murder case. Every line of that case never incriminated her of any wrongdoing. Maybe she has learnt the hard way the intricate business of trusting friends who come into our lives. That is water under the bridge, serve us, girl, with love."