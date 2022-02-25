Raila Odinga

United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Cyrus Jirongo with his colleagues Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Raila Odinga (ODM) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) during UDP’s national delegates conference at Multimedia University on February 24, 2022.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila Odinga’s three days basking in glory

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga will today attend the Jubilee party’s NDC in Nairobi to be presided over by the party leader, President Kenyatta.
  • Yesterday, Mr Odinga and the OKA principals, who read from the same script, trained their guns on DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition party will be launched tomorrow, setting off what should be the former Prime Minister’s most consequential State House run.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.