Uhuru expected to endorse Raila’s bid at Jubilee meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to formally throw his weight behind ODM leader Raila Odinga’s quest for the presidency and launch his succession roadmap at the forthcoming Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The Head of State, who is also the Jubilee Party boss, will chair the NDC on February 25 and 26 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

At the same time, Mr Odinga will preside over a similar event for his party.

President Kenyatta yesterday warned those opposing him and the Azimio la Umoja coalition to prepare for a tough battle. He said he would start marathon political campaigns to ensure he leaves Kenya in the hands of a leader who will push forward his development agenda.

In the clearest indication that he will be firmly at the centre of his succession, President Kenyatta added that he would not shy away from showing Kenyans the direction to take on August 9.

Will not be held hostage

The President said he would not be held hostage by the politics around his succession, and that he would no longer entertain the defiance of his deputy William Ruto, who has been on the campaign trail for the presidency.

In off-the-cuff remarks during the launch of the Universal Health Coverage scale-up in Mombasa, the President made it clear that he has scant faith in the DP, adding that the latter betrayed him when he hoped he would help him deliver on his mandate.

“I asked respectfully that we first work for Kenyans and then politic. But I was told I’ve no ability to stop them from doing so, and I let them go ahead with their desires. Now the time for politicking is here and you will hear from us.

“I’ll vote for whoever my conscience believes in as I only have one vote. But if there is one, or even two people who listen to me, I’ll not hesitate to explain my choice of a successor,” President Kenyatta said.

Spending time ‘atop vehicles’

He also criticised his deputy for not carrying out his duties, opting instead to spend his time “atop vehicles” campaigning.

In sentiments largely construed to refer to his deputy and MPs supporting his candidature, President Kenyatta said government services are offered in offices and not at political rallies.

The DP has been campaigning for a couple of years, and last month teamed up with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to form the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

President Kenyatta told Kenyans to be wary of politics of deceit and empty rhetoric ahead of the General Election.

On Monday, the Nation established that Mr Odinga will attend the Jubilee meeting at KICC, where he is expected to be endorsed by the ruling party for the August 9 elections, and subsequently get President Kenyatta’s nod for the top seat.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju was, however, tight-lipped on the impending endorsement.

“I don’t want to be accused as the person who fires the gun before everything is agreed on,” Mr Tuju said, adding he would wait for the NDC’s directions.

Seal the fate of rebels

Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan said the NDC would provide not only finality to the question of who the party would support for the presidency, but also seal the fate of rebels, including the DP.

The DP led a section of Jubilee elected leaders into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) following his falling out with President Kenyatta, which started after the political truce — Handshake — between the Head of State and Mr Odinga in March 2018.

“Our civility must never be mistaken for cowardice. We have run out of patience, and the moment to separate the wheat from the chaff is finally here; the rank, posture or prominence of the concerned persons notwithstanding,” Mr Keynan, the Eldas MP said.

He added: “The NDC will give the President the green light to take our goodwill message to our new allies and secure our place in the next government.”

The party’s top organ—the National Management Committee—parliamentary leadership and secretariat will today hold a consultative meeting at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, to finalise plans for the NDC, Mr Tuju said.

Azimio la Umoja dream

Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe told the Nation that apart from the ruling party and ODM, other parties that share Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja dream will have their party meetings around the same time to endorse Mr Odinga’s candidacy.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal Cyrus Jirongo said his United Democratic Party will also hold its NDC on February 24 to deliberate on several issues, including coalitions.

Mr Murathe likened the February 25 and 26 events to the merger of the Jubilee coalition affiliate parties in September 2016, saying, Mr Odinga will attend the Jubilee NDC to accept the party’s endorsement of his candidature.

“So we expect him to attend and be endorsed and once the delegates make the resolutions and Mr Odinga makes his acceptance speech, the President, as our party leader, will have to abide by those resolutions,” Mr Murathe said. He pointed out that on February 25, Jubilee will hold technical meetings of party organs while February 26 will simply be a “feel-good” day.

Official campaign launch

He said Jubilee will attend an Azimio rally at Nyayo stadium on February 26 where Mr Odinga is expected to officially launch his campaign for State House.

As to whether President Kenyatta will attend the rally, Mr Murathe said: “If he agrees with Mr Odinga to do a joint rally, of course we expect our party leader to be there, but I can’t speak authoritatively on that.”

OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Martha Karua (Narc-Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) are likely to attend the Jubilee and ODM meetings and subsequently announce a formal working arrangement.

OKA has said it has finalised its coalition agreement that will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on February 28, just two days after the Jubilee and ODM big days.

Mr Musyoka’s Wiper will Tuesday hold its National Executive Committee meeting, where the party is expected to make the final approval to join Azimio. Wiper co-vice-chairpersons Mutula Kilonzo Jr and Victor Swanya confirmed today’s meeting, saying, “we have an open agenda”.

“We have discussed most of the issues – this meeting will only make it formal,” Mr Kilonzo told the Nation.

Mr Swanya pointed out that since Mr Odinga attended the Wiper NDC on November 25, 2021, the party would not hesitate to attend Mr Odinga’s event at Nyayo stadium.

“The right honourable former Prime Minister Raila Odinga graced our NDC last year by invitation. It is not in our habit not to reciprocate, however, as and when we receive the invitation, we will respond accordingly,” Mr Swanya said.

He added: “It’s important to note that Jubilee Party will be having their NDC at the same time. We have a working arrangement with the ruling party.”

No conditions

Mr Musyoka on Sunday said OKA had not placed any conditions and irreducible minimums for joining the Azimio movement. He said the principals are leaders of integrity and cannot put conditions on other people in order to work with them.

“I’m not the kind of person to demand anything from anybody. Governance of a country and its leadership is provided by God, so I want it known that I’ve not given any conditions to work with Azimio,” Mr Musyoka told an ecstatic crowd in Huruma, Nairobi.

The Sunday Nation had reported that OKA will be demanding the running mate position and significant representation in government in an expected partnership with Azimio. It revealed that OKA technical and political teams were also crafting finer details on zoning out the country among the political parties.

But Mr Musyoka insisted that OKA would enter into negotiations with an open heart.



