Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report in Nairobi on November 27, 2019.

|

Politics

Prime

Uhuru Kenyatta to pick Raila Odinga's deputy in Azimio coalition

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting endorses President Uhuru Kenyatta to continue steering party.
  • President Kenyatta promises to hit the campaign trail after the party’s National Delegates Conference.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will play a key role in the identification of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate, as part of the duo’s political rapprochement that will culminate in the formation of a coalition party to contest the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.