Jubilee MPs meet at State House as party's NDC is set

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a meeting of Jubilee MPs at State House, Nairobi, today, as the party announced plans to hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on February 25 and 26 where it will endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga as its preferred presidential candidate in the August 9 elections.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju confirmed today’s Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting, adding that it will discuss internal party affairs.

“Yes, the President, in his capacity as the Jubilee party leader has convened the PG for deliberation on internal affairs of the party, but we shall also have our NDC later this month on February 25 and 26,” Mr Tuju told the Nation.

An invite for the PG by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, reads: “... I wish to invite you to a Jubilee Party consultative meeting, with our Party Leader HE Uhuru Kenyatta, at State House Nairobi, tomorrow, Friday 4 February 2022, at 9am.”

The party also issued a notice of its NDC.

“Take notice that Pursuant to Article 7.1:1 and 7.1:2 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, the National Delegates Convention will be held on the 25th and 26th February, 2022, at KICC beginning from 10am.”

Coalition pact with ODM

“The agenda of the NDC shall be; review, formulate and approve Jubilee Party policies, amend, review and ratify proposed changes to Jubilee Party constitution to comply with current electoral laws and approve the proposed new seal, symbol and flag of the party as well as consider and approve any other matters,” reads the notice.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kuttuny said the party was focusing on the coming elections and would not be derailed by renegades led by Deputy President William Ruto, who have trooped to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“We want to focus on party nominations and the General Election. We are soon releasing a notice inviting candidates for various positions to express their interests and shall also soon publish our nomination rules,” said Mr Kuttuny.

At the NDC, the party would also expedite its coalition pact with Mr Odinga’s ODM party, he said.

“Whether to replace the renegades, that’s a direction the members will decide on, but we are focusing on the elections,” the Cherangany MP told Nation.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe had announced during an Azimio la Umoja rally in Murang’a County that since the party will not have a presidential candidate in the August 9 elections, its NDC will endorse Mr Odinga’s candidature.

Raila's candidature

“Since Jubilee has no presidential candidate, soon we shall hold National Delegates Conference and ask our delegates to pass resolutions approving the candidature of Raila Amolo Odinga to be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya,” Mr Murathe said.

He went on: “We shall hold ours at KICC, ODM can hold theirs at the Bomas of Kenya and after that, we will all walk to Nyayo Stadium and unveil Raila as our candidate for Azimio la Umoja. We shall invite several other parties too.”

Kieni MP Kanini Kega, an ally of the President, said he got the invitation and would attend the PG meeting.

“This a meeting for those who ascribe to the President’s agenda,” said Mr Kega.

Moiben MP Silas Tiren, also an ally of the President, said he had suspended his engagements in the constituency to attend the meeting.