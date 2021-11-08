Jubilee to hold NDC in three weeks

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju at a past event.

By  Onyango K'Onyango

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party will hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the end of this month.

