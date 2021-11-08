Jubilee to hold NDC in three weeks

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party will hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the end of this month.

In a notice released on Monday by party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the meeting of Jubilee’s top organ will take place on November 30, 2021 at Kasarani.

“Take notice that pursuant to Article 7.1:1 and 7.1:2 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, a meeting of the National Delegates Convention shall be convened at 10am on the 30th day of November, 2021 at Kasarani,” reads the notice in parts.

The meeting will be the climax of a party revamp following public spats with Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA), as well as humiliating defeats in recent by-elections and defections.

Top of the NDC's agenda is to review, formulate and approve all Jubilee Party policies.

In a move which appears to target party rebels, the party is also likely to amend, review and ratify the Party Constitution to ensure compliance with the Constitution, the Political Parties Act and Elections Act among other laws.

During the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) last Monday, Jubilee leaders launched yet another scathing attack on the DP and his team, citing their attempts to collapse the party and a “shameful and undignified exit.

“The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader and his small team of rebellious allies have officially said that they have left the Jubilee Party for UDA. We therefore cannot understand the anger and bitterness we see in them when they hear that Jubilee is revamping is revamping in preparation for the 2022 elections,” read the Jubilee statement last week.

Jubilee deputy secretary-general, Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny, told the Nation that they expect President Kenyatta to use the NDC to showcase what his administration has achieved in the last 10 years.