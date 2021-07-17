Uhuru Kenyatta
Jubilee retreats to discuss humiliating Kiambaa loss

  • William Ruto’s camp wants Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider his dalliance with ODM’s Raila Odinga and retrace his steps back.
  • Sources say some people want heads to roll, others say they will offer President Kenyatta a number of options to calm his base.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies will be retreating this week to review their performance in the Kiambaa by-election, where they lost to the nascent UDA party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

