DP William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Small-margin win in Kiambaa a problem for DP

logo (5)

By  Justus Wanga  &  Ibrahim Oruko

As the dust settles on the Kiambaa poll win by Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party, his strategists will have to contend with an emerging reality; that he might share the Mount Kenya vote with President Kenyatta.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. CS Kagwe admits error in Covid-19 data

  2. Tigray forces say 1,000 Ethiopian soldiers freed

  3. KICC faces auction over Sh450m tax debt

  4. Tanzania, Kenya in fight for lucrative Uganda petroleum trade

  5. IEBC server hacking: Suspect arrested

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.