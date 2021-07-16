UDA soaks up Kiambaa victory, promises tougher race against Jubilee in 2022

After a tightly-contested race and a night marked by some drama at the main tallying centre in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters could hardly contain their joy when it emerged that John Njuguna Wanjiku had trounced his closest rival, Jubilee Party's Kariri Njama.

UDA candidate in the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election John Njuguna Wanjiku at Karuri High School tallying centre on July 16,2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Jubilee party candidate Kariri Njama Wainaina protests alleged voter fraud at Karuri High School tallying centre. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Wanjiku garnered 21,773 votes while Mr Njama secured 21,263 votes, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal.

When the UDA candidate was declared the winner, he teamed up with Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and a host of other leaders to address supporters at Karuri and Banana shopping centre.

Cars emblazoned with the UDA logo hit the streets of Kiambaa in celebration, temporarily paralysing transport on a section of roads.

UDA supporters celebrate after IEBC declared that its candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku had won the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Here, the UDA-allied politicians assured supporters that the war with Jubilee Party is not over until they "win the presidential election under UDA", and maintained their presidential candidate will be Dr William Ruto.

Mr Nyoro termed the win as a testament that young people can lead and thanked voters for coming out to vote for Mr Wanjiku.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoyo (left), blogger Dennis Itumbi (centre) and politician Josiah Murigu (right) lead other supporters in celebration after IEBC declared that UDA's John Njuguna had won the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

As IEBC returning officer Peter Muigai issued him with a certificate, the young politician who was a freelance car dealer before running for office thanked his supporters and assured them that he is up to the task.

"First I thank God for this win as well as my supporters. This win is for the people of Kiambaa and although I know the journey ahead may be challenging , I am equal to the task and I am determined to learn and seek guidance from the leaders who have supported me all through,’’ said Mr Wanjiku.

UDA's John Njuguna Wanjiku speaks after winning Kiambaa MP seat

The parliamentary race saw eight candidates fight to replace Paul Koinange, who died in March.