IEBC suspends vote tallying in Kiambaa as chaos erupts

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Vote tallying in Kiambaa constituency mini-poll was suspended early Friday after Jubilee candidate  Kariri Njama and his supporters alleged that the ballots are being rigged in favour of UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku.

