UDA writes to IEBC over 'threats' to its agents by armed people in Kiambaa

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has written to the electoral commission, saying that its agents in the Kiambaa by-election have been threatened by armed people allegedly posted by the ruling Jubilee Party.

In the letter addressed to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, the party linked to Deputy President William Ruto, claims it has electronic evidence to proof its claims.

“Our agents and voters have been threatened; some of whom have not been able to cast their votes owing to their (armed people’s) presence. We are in possession of electronic evidence to support this position,” said UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina in the letter to Mr Chebukati.

Statement on Kiambaa by-elections security threats and intimidation by Jubilee Party. #KiambaaDecides pic.twitter.com/VbBW6HqB7d — United Democratic Alliance (@UDAKenya) July 15, 2021

The party demanded for an urgent crisis meeting to address its claims, even as vote counting started Thursday evening after polling ended.

Polling centres were closed around 5pm, with Karuri High School being the main tallying centre where IEBC will likely announce the results.

The race saw eight parliamentary candidates fighting to replace Mr Paul Koinange, who died in March.

But as campaigns came to a close the race narrowed to a fierce contest between Jubilee Party and UDA.

The candidates are Kariri Njama (Jubilee Party), Joe Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (Peoples Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), Koromo Muchugi (Federal Party Kenya), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU) and Njoroge Ngugi (TND Party).

Locals ask Amos Kimunya to leave Kimuga polling station in Kiambaa.

Earlier Thursday morning, as voting started, a group of young people confronted Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya at Kimuga polling station, accusing him of trying to influence voters in the by-election.

They demanded that the National Assembly Majority Leader and demanded leaves the area. But Mr Kimunya said he was there as a Jubilee Party agent, and dismissed rumours of voter bribery as mere allegations.