Police cancel UDA, Jubilee rallies in Kiambu 'to prevent confrontation'

UDA meeting in Mombasa

Nyali Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Namusaba disperses members of the United Democratic Alliance during a party aspirants' meeting in Mombasa County on June 3, 2021.


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police were investigating how the Karuri headteacher ended up issuing another permit after giving one to UDA.

Police on Sunday cancelled two political rallies by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the ruling Jubilee Party that were expected to take place at Karuri Primary School in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Oxygen crisis hits Vihiga after plant breaks down

  2. Three die after consuming honey brew in Tharaka Nithi

  3. Laikipia leaders push for grazing deals as ranch invasions persist

  4. Burial turns chaotic as MCAs from rival camps clash  

  5. Court frees trader who shot woman 'mistaken' for Kangogo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.