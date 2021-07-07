UDA alleges police frustrating its political activities

UDA meeting Mombasa

Police officers who stopped an UDA meeting in Mombasa on June 3, 2021. Officials of the outfit on whose ticket the DP plans to vie for the presidency in 2022 have alleged a plot by police to thwart its operations.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto, has alleged a State-sponsored plot to frustrate its political activities across the country.

