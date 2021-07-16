Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Ruto-linked UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku wins Kiambaa MP seat

John Njuguna Wanjiku

UDA candidate in the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election John Njuguna Wanjiku at Karuri High School tallying centre on July 16,2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku on Friday won the Kiambaa MP in a tightly contested race. 

