Githinji Mung’ara of Jubilee wins Muguga Ward by-election
Jubilee candidate Githinji Mung’ara clinched the Muguga Ward seat in a very tight race.
Mr Githinji got 4,089 votes against UDA candidate Kamau Thumbi who secured 4,062 in all 29 polling stations, according to official results announced by IEBC Returning Officer Evans Githinji.
Muguga Ward had 18,374 registered voters and attracted four aspirants.
The Muguga Ward seat fell vacant after MCA Eliud Ngugi succumbed to coronavirus early this year.
Meanwhile in Kiambaa by-election, vote tallying was briefly suspended early Friday after Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama and his supporters alleged that the ballots were being rigged in favour of UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku.
Chaos erupted after Mr Wanjiku made an early lead with 21,401 against his closest rival Mr Njama who had 21,057 votes.
Tallying of votes resumed after police restored order.