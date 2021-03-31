Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange dies in Nairobi

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead.

Koinange died at a Nairobi hospital Wednesday morning while receiving treatment.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange (centre) and former Transport CS Michael Kamau pray alongside Kikuyu Council of Elders in Nyeri on December 31, 2018. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

In his tribute to the legislature, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders, whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange launches the reconstruction of Banana Hill-Kanunga road on September 14, 2018. Photo credit: File

Mr Kenyatta mourned Koinange as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country's peace agenda through the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security, where he was the chairperson.



Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange arrives for a press conference on the planned rollout of the second phase of Huduma Namba registration at Parliament Buildings on September 28, 2020. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

From left: MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) and Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town) during the official opening of Sidindi Police Station in Ugunja, Siaya on February 5, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

"Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation," the President said in a statement.

MP Paul Koinange during a past press briefing. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group