Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange dies in Nairobi

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead.

Related

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.