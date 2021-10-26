Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru joins Ruto's UDA party

Waiguru Anne

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru with the Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi on October 26, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The Jubilee party has been dealt a blow after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru defected to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

