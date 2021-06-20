Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto
‘Curse’ of the ruling party strikes Jubilee

By  Patrick Lang'at

  • The party gave itself a national outlook and sought to learn more from the Communist Party of China.
  • But recent developments point to it going the way of Narc, PNU and the Jubilee Alliance.


That President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is disintegrating and no longer the behemoth it was designed to be when it rose to power in 2017 is no longer news. 

