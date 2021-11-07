President's allies plot to retain Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee leader beyond 2022

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta have told the Sunday Nation that they want the President to continue being the party leader even after retiring as the Head of State next year.

