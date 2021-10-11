President Uhuru Kenyatta
PSCU

Politics

Prime

Uhuru Kenyatta under pressure from Mt Kenya turf to give succession direction

By  Justus Ochieng'

President Kenyatta is increasingly under pressure to turn the tide in his Mt Kenya backyard, a region perceived to have rebelled against him, and decisively steer his succession game plan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.