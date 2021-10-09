Raila Odinga: I will declare my candidature after voter listing

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters in Nyando Constituency on October 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa  &  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • ODM leaders calls on his supporters to prepare for the August 9 General Election by registering as voters in large numbers.
  • Mr Odinga however says low voter registration turnout may see him opting out of the presidential race.

ODM leader Raila Odinga will declare his decision on whether he will run for presidency at the end of this month.

