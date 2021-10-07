Raila Odinga
Raila assembles new inner circle with Uhuru allies for 2022 contest

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga hosts his allies for a three-day retreat, as from today, even as he assembles a new inner circle to accommodate President Kenyatta’s team that is backing his presidential campaign.

