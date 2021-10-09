I’m the political supremo of Mt Kenya, declares William Ruto

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses Nanyuki residents in Nanyuki town on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  James Murimi  &  Steve Njuguna

Deputy President William Ruto has declared that he is the Mt Kenya political supremo thus any other leader who wants votes from the region must talk to him.

