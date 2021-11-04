Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto, the leader of United Democratic Alliance.

| File | DPPS

Politics

Prime

Uhuru Kenyatta's allies hit out at ‘two-faced’ William Ruto

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri  &  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • DP assures President Kenyatta that he will protect his legacy if he wins 2022 polls.
  • The Deputy President says the collapse of Jubilee Party forced him to form UDA.

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta have expressed concern over an emerging trend where Deputy President William Ruto makes scathing attacks against his boss outside Mt Kenya region while playing the loyal deputy card when campaigning in Mr Kenyatta’s backyard.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.