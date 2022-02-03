Jubilee to hold NDC in Nairobi on February 25

Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju

Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party - Jubilee will hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on February 25 and 26, Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced.

