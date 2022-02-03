Jubilee to hold NDC in Nairobi on February 25

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party - Jubilee will hold its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on February 25 and 26, Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced.

In a public notice on Thursday, Mr Tuju said the party will hold the meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, to review party policies among other issues.

“Take notice that Pursuant to Article 7.1:1 and 7.1:2 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, the National Delegates Convention, will be held on the 25th and 26th February, 2022, at KICC beginning from 10.00 a.m.”

“The agenda of the NDC shall be; review, formulate and approve Jubilee Party policies, amend, review and ratify proposed changes to Jubilee Party Constitution to comply with current electoral Laws and approve the proposed new Seal, Symbol and Flag of the Party as well as consider and approve any other matters,” reads the notice.

The party will now hold its long awaited NDC after it was postponed last year.

The party cancelled its planned November 30, 2021 meeting and will now hold it at the end of this Month.

Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe had announced during an Azimio la Umoja rally in Murang’a County that since the party will not have a presidential candidate in the August 9 elections, its NDC will endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga’s candidature.

“Since Jubilee has no presidential candidate, soon we shall hold the National Delegates Conference and ask our delegates to pass resolutions approving the candidature of Raila Amollo Odinga to be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya,” Mr Murathe said.

He went on: “We shall hold ours at KICC, ODM can hold theirs at the Bomas of Kenya and after that we all walk to Nyayo Stadium and unveil Raila as our candidate for Azimio la Umoja. We shall invite several other parties too.