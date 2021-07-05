Jubilee Party
New Jubilee Party logo and colours in rebrand plan

By  Justus Ochieng'

The ruling Jubilee Party plans to change its branding to mark severance of ties with Deputy President William Ruto’s wing and set the stage for coalition negotiations with the opposition ODM.

