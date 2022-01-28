‘Lack of direction” worries city Jubilee aspirants

The ‘silence’ in the Jubilee Party is causing panic and confusion among politicians who intend to fly the party’s flag in the August 9 General Election.

The ruling party has remained quiet even in the face of defections to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Peter Wanyoike said the politicians have been waiting for direction from the party’s top leadership but nothing was forthcoming.

He said the party should be busy strategising ahead of the polls.

“The silence has affected us because other parties are busy putting their houses in order,” said the Dandora Area I ward representative.

He said the party leadership should call for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to chart the way forward.

In the 2017 elections, Jubilee won most seats in Nairobi.

It won nine parliamentary seats - Embakasi North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi West, Dagoretti South, Lang’ata, Starehe, Roysambu, Kasarani and Kamukunji. Jubilee also won 45 of the 85 ward seats.

Ahead of the 2022 polls, however, most of the MPs elected on Jubilee tickets, apart from Roysambu, Kasarani, and Kamukunji legislators, have decamped to Dr Ruto’s UDA.

Earlier this month, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said most Jubilee politicians were concerned about the lack of direction from the party leadership.

She called for the Jubilee leadership to start putting the house in order.

“There is too much confusion in the Jubilee party, we cannot even print campaign materials,” she said.

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere also called on the party leadership to provide direction.

Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju said the party will soon hold its NDC.