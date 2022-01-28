‘Lack of direction” worries city Jubilee aspirants

Raphael Tuju

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju (left) and National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya address journalists at the party headquarters in Nairobi on September 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The ‘silence’ in the Jubilee Party is causing panic and confusion among politicians who intend to fly the party’s flag in the August 9 General Election.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.