Old Kijabe dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 45

The death toll from Monday morning's Maai Mahiu dam tragedy has risen to 45.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said 35 more bodies had been recovered from destroyed houses.

"We have so far recovered 45 bodies buried in the mud. We suspect they were trying to escape the floods when they were swept away. Most of them were women, children and elderly people who probably could not run fast enough," the police chief said.

Aftermath of Kijabe Dam burst incident in Kamuchiri Village in Mai Mahiu

During the Monday 4am incident, the floods swept away everything in sight.

Cars were swept away and smashed into buildings, which in turn were swept away to their foundations.

Nakuru County Health Department has mobilised a comprehensive relief effort to help those affected by the devastating floods in Maai-Mahiu.

At least 102 people have been rescued and are recuperating at various hospitals in Nakuru County.

Debris of destroyed houses in Maai Mahiu after a dam broke its banks. Photo credit: Bonface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Nakuru County Director of Health Administration and Planning, Dr Joy Mugambi, says the department has dispatched four advanced life support ambulances to the area to assist in the rescue efforts.

People stranded as Kijabe Bridge is swept by floods

She said the ambulances and the medical response team have traversed the flood-ravaged areas and evacuated over 42 people who sustained minor injuries and were treated at Maai-Mahiu and Naivasha hospitals.

Those with critical fractures have been referred to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for specialised treatment.

A destroyed house in Mai Mahiu Naivasha sub-County in Nakuru after a dam burst and flooded a village. Photo credit: Bonface Mwangi | Nation Media | Group

She added that the health department had established an integrated response centre at Obuntu, a mini-clinic closer to the scene, to centralise resources and streamline response efforts.

"We have mobilised all medical staff from surrounding health facilities to present a united front in providing medical assistance and to ensure a coordinated response," said Dr Mugambi at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

People at the scene in Mai Mahiu where the Old Kijabe dam burst on April 29, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Health workers from various disciplines are treating patients and providing primary care to stabilise them while facilitating transfers to referral hospitals where necessary.