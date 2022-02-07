Uhuru to Ruto: Work is done in offices, not atop cars

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Kenyans to be wary of the politics of deceit and empty rhetoric ahead of the August General Election, escalating a war of words with his deputy William Ruto.

In sentiments largely construed to refer to Dr Ruto and a group of MPs supporting his candidacy, Mr Kenyatta said government work and rendering services happen in offices and not at political rallies.

The comments are seen as targeting Dr Ruto, who has been on the campaign trail since the year began.

"Kuna wale wanaongea maneno tupu na hakuna kitu wanafanya. Kazi haifanywi juu ya magari, inafanywa ofisini, kwa mahospitali (Ignore empty rhetoric. Work is not done atop vehicles but in offices and hospitals)," he said.

He spoke on Monday during the official opening of the Health Workforce Conference in Mombasa.

Mr Kenyatta said his government has made strides in development especially in the health sector.

He lauded Kenyan medics, saying they are among the best globally and that is why they are sought by countries like Canada and Australia.

"We are producing the best medics but we must ensure they are trained on technology," he added.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha told the President not to listen to politicians who are politicising everything and instead work on his development agenda.

"Even the Competency Based Curriculum is working in many African countries, let's not politicise it. Let's recognise the successes we have had in President Kenyatta's government. We have systems that work," said Prof Magoha.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho also lauded Mr Kenyatta for equipping health facilities and infrastructure.

"Mr President, you've improved infrastructure and the health sector. We've created synergies in different sectors and the two levels of government complementing each other. Mombasa is now a medical tourism hub due to equipped public health facilities," he added.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus promised Mr Kenyatta his support in the rolling out of Universal Health Coverage and the training of health professionals.

Dr Ghebreyesus applauded health workers for the two years they have saved lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I met President Kenyatta four years ago when he announced his UHC vision...I later joined him in Kisumu to launch UHC. The pandemic demonstrates why we need to invest in the health sector and its workforce. They must have education, requisite training and equipment to do their job safely," he said.

Council of Governors chair Governor Martin Wambora said Kenya needs to fast-track reforms in the training of health workers according to global standards.

"The provision of healthcare services cannot be realised in every county. For counties, health is our priority. UHC is crucial. Challenges facing the health sector include lack of personnel. We will continue collaborating to improve the sector," he said.

Dr Kgosi Letlape, the president of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa, urged African leaders to prioritise healthcare.

"When politicians fall sick, they are flown out but what happens to the ordinary people? We need reforms. We need change, our continent is characterised by self-hate,” Dr Letlape said.

“We need to train more cadres for our healthcare. It can no longer be lowly of the low. Let's not be colonies of our people. Our health system shows we are no longer free."

The South African doctor also urged medics to restore professionalism.

"Let's build a healthcare system that can even treat our African presidents. President Kenyatta, let's ensure your colleagues get treatment by the local doctors instead of flying to the costly states,” he said.