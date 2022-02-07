Peter Munya and Eugene Wamalwa

Agriculture CS Peter Munya (left) and his Defence counterpart Eugene Wamalwa during Mr George Natembeya’s homecoming party on January 29. Mr Odinga’s vote hunt is now being conducted by teams spread across the country. 

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Inside Uhuru-Raila campaign strategy to counter Ruto push

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga has set up multiple campaign teams to cover the entire country as he seeks to succeed President Kenyatta in the August polls.

