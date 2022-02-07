Inside Uhuru-Raila campaign strategy to counter Ruto push

ODM leader Raila Odinga has set up multiple campaign teams to cover the entire country as he seeks to succeed President Kenyatta in the August polls.

Mr Odinga’s strategists are deploying a multi-pronged campaign plan involving leaders across the political divide, including the ruling party Jubilee, in a bid to deal with what they termed as Deputy President William Ruto’s “one-man army”.

Mr Odinga’s candidature seems to have got a shot in the arm as President Kenyatta, with whom they reached a political truce in 2018, rallying his troops behind him.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, the chairman of Mr Odinga’s campaign board, told the Nation yesterday that they will be using at least 10 teams to cover every corner of the country and pass the ODM leader’s messages to the grassroots.

“We’ve multiple teams basically campaigning every day. On a daily basis, we can have an average of five teams on the ground, sometimes even eight... relaying our messages of better healthcare, jobs, infrastructure and education,” Mr Muriithi said.

He said the teams are mainly led by governors and Cabinet Secretaries.

“The teams keep morphing. It’s not that the team must only have particular individuals leading them. In some instances, we shall converge and hold a major rally with all the regional heads and our candidate (Mr Odinga) attending while in some cases the regional heads will switch bases,” Mr Muriithi said.

In Western, comprising Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Trans Nzoia counties, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa are leading the region’s campaign team.

Insiders in Mr Odinga’s camp say Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli is also playing a key role in the campaigns.

Mr Oparanya, who is also bolstering campaigns in Nyanza, led by governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), is scheduled to chair a meeting of aspirants from Western in Kakamega town as part of the campaign activities.

“We had campaigns in Bungoma last Friday but postponed the one planned for Busia because Baba (Mr Odinga) wants to be part of it,” Mr Oparanya said.

Two weeks ago, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho attended a Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) rally in Trans Nzoia during the homecoming party for former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, who is eyeing the governor seat, as Mr Odinga addressed another rally in Murang’a.

In Lower Eastern (Kitui, Makueni and Machakos counties), governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Prof Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) are taking charge of Mr Odinga’s campaigns even as talks with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which includes Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, take shape.

Sources within the ODM leader’s camp intimated that should the talks bear fruit, the OKA team which also includes Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and United Democratic Party’s Cyrus Jirongo will also be part of Mr Odinga’s campaign team.

In Mt Kenya East comprising Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and National Assembly Deputy Majority Chief Whip Maoka Maore will take charge of Mr Odinga’s campaigns.

The central region’s campaigns will be headed by governors Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu), MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa) and Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

“We’ve divided ourselves into streams and will not just be waiting for Jakom’s (Mr Odinga) functions. We’ll be doing our own to rally the region behind his candidature. We also want to bring [on board] Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngiciri to help us get more figures,” Mr Kega told the Nation.

Jubilee’s Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan, together with Garissa Governor Ali Korane, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, Senate Deputy Majority Whip Fatuma Dullo and Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi will take charge of the northern region.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are banking on allies perceived to hold sway in the regions to bolster the ODM leader's bid, even as the teams also begin the Jubilee revitalisation plans.

“It’s no coincidence that we (Jubilee) and ODM have national delegates conferences scheduled on the same day. We’re rebranding, rejuvenating and revitalising our Jubilee Party as well as kick-starting our formal roadmap to a formidable all-inclusive national coalition with ODM and all like-minded partners,” Mr Keynan said.