Kanini Kega

Mr Kanini Kega gestures during the interview at his office in Nairobi on February 3, 2022.

| Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Kanini Kega: Take it from me, it’s over between Uhuru and Ruto

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Sharp-tongued and blessed with matching wit, the Kieni MP is no stranger to controversy, and in this special interview he analyses the frosty relations between the President and his deputy, the possibility of the two ever mending fences, Raila’s chances in Mt Kenya, and why the OKA brigade might soon join the Azimio camp.

