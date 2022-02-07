ANC, Ford-K leaders’ headache as allies quit, join Azimio

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) with his then deputy, Mr Ayub Savula, on December 2 last year. Mr Savula has since quit the party and joined DAP-K, which is part of Azimio la Umoja.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya chief Moses Wetang’ula are facing a big test in their quest to replace allies who have joined Azimio la Umoja led by ODM boss Raila Odinga.

