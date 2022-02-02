William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) and Deputy President William Ruto during a joint rally at Posta Ground in Bungoma County on January 28, 2022.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Trouble for Ruto in Western as ANC, Ford-K lose MPs

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Since Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula joined hands with the DP, their parties have experienced a wave of defections.
  • ANC and Ford-Kenya risk being swallowed completely in case the DP fails to give in to their demands on zoning.

Deputy President William Ruto is facing fresh trouble in the 2.2 million-vote Western region, as his newfound allies, Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford-Kenya suffer a relentless Azimio la Umoja-induced haemorrhage following the announcement of his union with the two parties.

