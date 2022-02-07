Ruto to Uhuru: Keep off succession race and let Kenyans decide

President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. 

Photo credit: File | Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took a swipe at his boss when he told President Uhuru Kenyatta to focus on his retirement and stop imposing Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on Kenyans.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.