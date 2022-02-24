Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses leaders and representatives of special interest groups at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on February 23, 2022.

My deputy is unfit to rule, Uhuru now tells Mt Kenya

By  Nicholas Komu  &  Irene Mugo

What you need to know:

  • Sagana III was billed as a Road-to-Damascus moment for the restive Mt Kenya and it didn’t disappoint.
  • Uhuru portrayed Ruto as dishonest and criticised the performance of dockets under his supervision.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday February 23 launched a bare-knuckle attack on his deputy, Dr William Ruto, explaining why he had snubbed him as his preferred successor and instead endorsed Azimio la Umoja Movement leader Raila Odinga.

