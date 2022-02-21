Raila and Modi

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Indian PM Narendra Modi during their recent meeting in New Delhi. Mr Odinga and DP Ruto have been busy building their international networks and images, which, analysts say, could help their campaigns in terms of funding.

| File | Pool

Politics

Prime

Ruto, Raila battle for foreign donors, influence in race for 2022

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

The appointment of former Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba to head Deputy President William Ruto’s international relations at the presidential campaign secretariat has exposed the role foreign nations and interests will play in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.