ODM formally joins Azimio, endorses Raila as flag bearer
ODM party's National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday February 24, ratified decision to formally join Azimio la Umoja coalition as it endorsed Raila Odinga as its Presidential Candidate.
Speaking in Nairobi, ODM secretary general, Edwin Sifuna, said the NEC has proposed the party leader as the flag bearer of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.
The NEC, however, proposed to the National Governing Council to consider varied methods of nominations including consensus, direct nominations, and universal suffrage as the party settles on aspirants ahead of the August General Election.