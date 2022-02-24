ODM formally joins Azimio, endorses Raila as flag bearer

ODM NEC proposed Raila Odinga as the party's presidential candidate, and they ratified decision to formally join Azimio la Umoja.

Photo credit: Mercy Simiyu | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Simiyu

ODM party's National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday February 24, ratified decision to formally join Azimio la Umoja coalition as it endorsed Raila Odinga as its Presidential Candidate.

