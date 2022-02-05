Raila Odinga's ODM party announces NDC date

ODM

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing a past party National Delegates Conference at Kasarani, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the end of this month.

