Raila Odinga's ODM party announces NDC date

Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans to hold its National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the end of this month.

During the event, the party is expected to endorse Mr Odinga as its flag bearer in the August 9 General Election.

The party's top organ meeting will be taking place concurrently with that of their new ally the ruling Jubilee Party.

In a notice released by ODM's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Friday, the two day NDC will take place at Nyayo National Stadium.

"Please take notice pursuant to Article 7.2 as read together with Article 7.5.3 (d) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Constitution, that a National Delegates Convention shall be held on the 25th and 26th February, 2022 at the Nyayo National Stadium from 9am," reads the notice signed by Mr Sifuna.

The meeting will be bringing members of the 16 structures of the party from the National Executive Council (NEC) to the members of the Party's Standing Committee.

On top of the agenda will be consideration and ratification of National Governing Council (NGC) decisions which have been made since the NDC of March 17, 2017.

The battle for the party's presidential flag bearer is likely to play out since the former Prime Minister is facing competition from businessman cum politician Jimi Wanjigi.

The ODM chief who has already been endorsed flag bearer as captain of Azimio la Umoja is to wrestle the party’s ticket with Mr Wanjigi who seemed to be a rebel within the party despite rallying behind the former premier in previous elections.

The business mogul is in loggerheads with the Orange Party top brass for opening parallel offices even as ODM threatens to discipline him.

Recently, Mr Odinga chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Management Committee (CMC) which warned that members opening branch offices without the approval of the national office would face disciplinary action.

The meeting by the ODM leadership resolved not to recognise any offices that had been opened without the blessings of headquarters.

Both Mr Odinga and Mr Wanjigi have been crisscrossing the country popularising themselves for the presidential race.

Mr Wanjigi’s strategy was to net as many delegates as possible across the country to support his bid.

"I am confident that I will win a good majority of these delegates because the time for fresh leadership in the party and in the country has come. I will, however, support Raila should I lose in a free and fair nomination," he said recently.

Set to take place simultaneously with that of President Uhuru Kenyatta's party, ODM's NDC is also set to look at its coalition with Jubilee Party and other like-minded parties.