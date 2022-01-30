Jubilee, ODM planning simultaneous NDC meetings

Allies of former prime minister Raila Odinga yesterday revealed plans for Jubilee and ODM to hold a national delegates meeting on the same day.

The revelation came as Mr Odinga held a rally in Murang’a County on Saturday.

The ODM leader promised monthly stipends for those living in abject poverty in special groups composed of widows, widowers, single parents and divorcees.

Area leaders, led by Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, Kangema’s Muturi Kigano and Mathioya’s Peter Kimari urged Mr Odinga to pick former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth as his running mate.

They said picking Mr Kenneth will be the effective bait that will see residents troop to Azimio la Umoja.

Mr Ngugi revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are planning simultaneous National Delegates Council meetings for Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement.

“The secret in it is that one will be held at the Bomas of Kenya and the other at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC). We are waiting for the date from the two principals,” he said.

Mr Ngugi added that after the meetings, they will walk on foot to a joint meeting at Nyayo Stadium for a “more cohesive endorsement” of Mr Odinga.

Mr Kenneth said he has been in consultations with the President and has been convinced to pursue Mt Kenya region unity behind Azimio la Umoja.

“The President means well for us as Mt Kenya and he has been briefed on this Murang’a meeting. He mandated us to represent him and send his love,” he said.

Mr Kenneth said he has what it takes to help the President, Mr Odinga and the Mt Kenya people be one big package in the next government.

Mr Odinga avoided a direct engagement on the running mate issue, only saying the area will be accorded preferential treatment on account that his son is married from the county.

“…suffice it to say that I treat Mt Kenya as my allies and home of heroes and with whom we are in this journey together,” he said.

He said he will limit foreign influence on businesses that are dominated by locals. “If these foreigners are allowed uncontrolled business space, locals will be out of trade. I will address that issue.”

Out of the seven MPs in Murang'a, only Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kandara’s Alice Wahome and Maragua’s Mary wa Maua did not attend as they are behind Deputy President William Ruto.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang’ata also gave the function a wide berth.

Speaker after speaker praised Mr Odinga as the humblest, qualified and trustable person to succeed Mr Kenyatta.

“The President has made it unequivocally clear to us who are loyal to him that his preferred successor is Mr Odinga. We are with Mr Odinga to the end and we are assured of a win,” said Transport CS James Macharia.

Other Executive officials present included Water PS Joseph Wairagu, Transport PS Eddy Njoroge and Principal Administrative Secretary Kennedy Kihara.

Governors present were Nairobi’s Anne Kananu, Laikipia’s Ndiritu Muriithi, Nyandarua’s Francis Kimemia and Kiambu’s James Nyoro.

They urged Mr Odinga to ensure the agricultural sector is revitalised through industrial parks, value addition and Minimum Return Guarantee so that Mt Kenya can maximise its potential.

Mr Odinga dismissed the recently founded alliance between Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

“Those three are well known to me. I have been with them. I will soon tell you something about subsidy fertiliser and maize thieves, those who eat cemetery and Goldenberg racketeers, as well as those who corruptly sold our foreign embassy building in Japan,” he said.

He said Kenyans should refuse being treated to slogans about bottom-up economic model “and instead demand that Dr Ruto first lay bare his bottom beginnings and be audited on whether he is founded on integrity.”