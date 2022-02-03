Kalonzo, Raila teams in mega coalition talks

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka are engaged in hushed talks intended to birth a mega coalition to face Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) in the August 9 General Election.

A team appointed by Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka, who ran on a joint ticket as presidential candidate and running mate respectively in the 2013 election under Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) and in 2017 under the National Super Alliance (Nasa), has been holding behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The ODM boss is the presumed presidential flagbearer in the Azimio la Umoja Movement that comprises about a dozen political parties, while Mr Musyoka has been playing a leading role in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) following the exit of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, who have since teamed up with the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The OKA principals have remained tight-lipped on the plans to join hands with Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement, but the Nation has established that a committee comprising representatives from both sides are hammering out a grand coalition deal. United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Cyrus Jirongo, who is one of the principals in the OKA team, did not deny reports of the ongoing talks but said it is not yet the right time to openly discuss the matter.

The OKA leaders have, in the past week, heightened their political attacks on DP Ruto and his new partners, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula, even labelling them as corrupt and unfit to lead, while displaying a soft spot for Mr Odinga, save for businessman Jimi Wanjigi who fell out with the ODM leader.

Kanu party leader Gideon Moi appeared to let the cat out of the bag when, during a rally in Ukambani last week, he cautioned Mr Wanjigi against any attempts to push Mr Musyoka to the DP Ruto’s side.

“Jimi you have said that in 2017 you brought Raila to Kalonzo, this time round don’t bring Ruto to Kalonzo,” Mr Moi said, depicting somewhat a soft spot for the ODM leader.

Yesterday, Mr Wanjigi was conspicuously missing from an OKA event at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre, even as sources intimated that he had been kicked out of the team for being a DP Ruto sympathiser.

Mr Musyoka (Wiper), Mr Moi (Kanu), Mr Jirongo (UDP) and Martha Karua (Narc-Kenya) yesterday unveiled their coalition agreement that will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on February 28.

They formally signed the “Deed of Assignment” , an agreement to work together with a clause allowing members to engage with like-minded parties.

“So he (Wanjigi) is not on the table until they resolve their issues in ODM,” Mr Musyoka said yesterday.

But Mr Wanjigi, when reached for comment over allegations of holding brief for the DP in OKA, said brusquely: “Was I ever in OKA?”

Asked what he meant by his recent statement after meeting Mr Musyoka at Karen Blixen that Kenyans should watch their steps, Mr Wanjigi said: “Keep watching ndugu (brother). Don’t be impatient.”

Mr Odinga insists he wants to unite all Kenyans under the Azimio and Mr Musyoka has maintained he is ready to form a coalition with like-minded parties.

Impeccable sources within both camps yesterday told the Nation that, whereas the two have publicly stated that they have their sights on the ballot, there were ongoing talks between them.

“The two leaders are talking to each other directly but also have a very lean team of trusted allies who are spearheading the negotiations,” a source from Mr Musyoka’s inner circle said.

“In fact, the talks have been accelerated with the exit of Mudavadi and Wetang’ula.”

At the centre of the talks, he revealed, is a former Kenyan envoy to South Korea, Ambassador Ngovi Kitau, for Mr Musyoka and lawyer Paul Mwangi for Mr Odinga. Mr Kitau is said to be a close and trusted ally of Mr Musyoka.

He served as Kenya’s envoy to South Korea in former President Mwai Kibaki's government (2009-2014) when Mr Musyoka was Vice-President. Like the Wiper leader, Mr Kitau is described as an astute diplomat, thus instrumental in the talks that are said to have President Kenyatta’s blessings.

Mr Kitau was present at the SKM Command Centre where the OKA principals yesterday announced that they were open for talks with other partners.





“We’ve had some meetings but no deal yet. That’s all for now,” he told the Nation when asked about the ongoing talks.

Another source revealed that the latest meeting was convened between President Kenyatta’s Jubilee, ODM and Wiper at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday evening but did not disclose whether Wiper attended or not. Mr Mwangi was one of the architects of the “Handshake” political truce between President Kenyatta and the ODM leader.

He was among those present when the two leaders inked the agreement on March 9, 2018 at Harambee House, the Office of the President, and is one of Mr Odinga’s most trusted allies.

He, however, downplayed being involved in the talks to unite Mr Musyoka and Mr Odinga.

“Not true,” he told the Nation when reached for comment.

Mr Odinga’s campaign secretariat did not confirm or deny reports that Mr Odinga was engaging Mr Musyoka. Ms Elizabeth Meyo, Mr Odinga’s campaign board spokesperson, said the ODM leader was reaching out to all Kenyans but was non-committal on divulging details on specific Kenyans being engaged.

“This is the reason why he is visiting every corner of the country relaying this message of better healthcare, jobs, infrastructure and education. We, therefore, cannot comment on which specific Kenyans he is engaging with, as this will become clearer as we move along,” Ms Meyo said.

Wiper Vice-Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr last Friday told an OKA rally in Makueni County that there have been attempts by area Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Prof Makau Mutua, all who have endorsed Mr Odinga’s candidature, to woo Mr Musyoka to the Azimio faction.

“Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Prof Makau Mutua both know that Raila was to back Kalonzo in 2022 but are now the ones calling him to be a Speaker. Let them know that it is time for Raila Odinga to also support Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka,” Mr Kilonzo said.

Mr Kilonzo did not respond to queries on overtures by Mr Odinga’s camp to Mr Musyoka.

Wiper co-vice chairman, Mr Victor Swanya, exuded confidence that Mr Odinga’s ODM and President Kenyatta’s Jubilee would work together following the exit of Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula from OKA.

They blamed the latter for being the hardliners in earlier attempts to join the two parties together.

“We believe more parties will join OKA to form a formidable alliance. Ideally, ODM and Jubilee should join OKA now that the forces who were a hindrance and opposed the idea have chickened out. I’m sure ODM more than ever need to join OKA,” Mr Swanya told the Nation.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat said nothing stops OKA from talking to others “and there is nothing stopping others from talking to us.”

“If we are all in the same boat, we believe we can objectively address the problems bedevilling the country. So it’s about Kenya and not individuals,” he said.

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke, an ally of Mr Musyoka, yesterday predicted that OKA’s impact in the August 9 elections will be minimal unless it joins either Mr Odinga or DP Ruto’s camp.

“I think OKA has little impact; it’s a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto. With Musalia and Wetang’ula out, they’ve little chance of forcing a runoff. They will need to partner with either Kenya Kwanza or Azimio for political survival,” Mr Mueke said.

Signs that Mr Musyoka would still work with Mr Odinga were more evident on November 25 last year when the ODM leader attended Wiper National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani gymnasium. Mr Odinga said there was hope they would work together.

He added that their agenda for the country was similar.

“We’ve come a long way with my brother Kalonzo Musyoka. We left Kanu together in 2002 and worked together in 2005 to defeat the Kilifi constitution, which was an alteration of the Bomas draft. We then formed ODM before Kalonzo formed Wiper to avoid confusion of the two Orange outfits.”