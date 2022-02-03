Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and  Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Wiper National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Sports Complex on November 25, 2021.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Kalonzo, Raila teams in mega coalition talks

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • OKA principals have remained tight-lipped on the plans to join hands with Mr Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja.
  • A committee comprising representatives from both sides is said to be hammering out a grand coalition deal.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka are engaged in hushed talks intended to birth a mega coalition to face Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) in the August 9 General Election. 

