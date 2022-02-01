Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga speaks during a church service at Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) St. John Mwimuto on January 9, 2022.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Big names in Raila’s Azimio parties train 

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Azimio la Umoja wants to have as many parties as possible in its camp.
  • Already, 13 parties have expressed an interest in working with Mr Odinga.

More than a dozen political parties have thrown their weight behind ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement, setting the stage for this week’s registration of the first major coalition expected to contest in the August 9 General Election.

