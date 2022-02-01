Big names in Raila’s Azimio parties train 

More than a dozen political parties have thrown their weight behind ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement, setting the stage for this week’s registration of the first major coalition expected to contest in the August 9 General Election.

Besides Mr Raila’s ODM and President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee, the other political heavyweights backing Azimio include Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (Narc), Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC), Ubuntu Peoples’ Forum (UPF) led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo’s Kenya Union Party (KUP), his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi’s Pan African Alliance (PAA), Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) and Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party of Kenya (MPK).

Party of National Unity (PNU) linked to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, his Treasury counterpart Ukur Yatani of the Upya Movement for Northern Kenya as well as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) associated with Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i and his Defense counterpart Eugene Wamalwa respectively have also openly associated with Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement, and are expected to show on the list submitted to the Registrar of Political parties at least four months to the polls.

Mr Odinga’s campaign team yesterday told Nation that everything was in place for the planned registration of the coalition, putting down a marker for deputy president William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s One Kenya Alliance.

“The registration (of Azimio) will not be a secret, we will call the press as soon as it's ready,” Ms Elizabeth Meyo, Mr Odinga's campaign board spokesperson, said yesterday.

She said the law now provides parties a window for negotiations before formalising a coalition that will be filed with the Registrar of Political Parties four months to the elections.

“We still do not have the exact figure of political parties intending to come aboard the Azimio Movement following the enactment of this (Bill) into law,” she said.

“But you are aware that the ‘gather all’ philosophy of our two principals – President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga – means we expect a large array of political formations to join the movement.”

Mr Odinga is today back on the campaign trail after his Murang’a rally on Saturday and is expected to tour President Uhuru Kenyatta’s vote-rich Mt Kenya region in Ol-Kalou, Nyandarua County, before heading to Kajiado tomorrow.

The former premier will then tour the 2.2 million vote-rich Western Kenya on Thursday and Friday in Busia and Bungoma, respectively.

Political standoff

For Mr Odinga, the Azimio train is modelled on the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) structure, which catapulted retired President Mwai Kibaki to State House in 2002.

Mr Odinga is banking on his 2018 Handshake with President Kenyatta, which ended months of a political standoff, to assemble a coalition of parties headed by the Head of State’s allies to outfox DP Ruto, who has teamed up with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

The Political Parties (Amendment) Act, signed by the President last week, introduces coalition political parties that can conduct joint nominations and support a single presidential candidate while also retaining their different identities, with no need to dissolve into one outfit.

With the ODM boss disclosing that Azimio la Umoja will be registered formally this week, 13 parties have expressed interest in working with Mr Odinga.

Most those parties are associated with county governors, some of whom will retire this year while others will use their outfits to defend their seats.

While on the campaign trail in Bungoma on Friday, DP Ruto claimed that the new law was aimed at shoring up the ODM leader’s presidential ambitions.

“They have passed a law the other day to help one person to con his colleagues politically. If someone can con fellow leaders, will the electorate survive in his hands?” he posed.

In 2002, Mr Kibaki relied on regional kingpins to whip up support for his presidential quest, the same script Mr Odinga appears to be following.

With his ‘Kibaki Tosha’ declaration that caught some of the coalition partners unawares, Mr Odinga is regarded to have been a key factor behind Mr Kibaki’s presidential victory.

He led the campaigns after Mr Kibaki was involved in a freak road accident that confined him to a wheelchair for several months, including when he took the oath of office.

Building of coalitions

Through the broad-based alliance that also had the late vice-president Michael Kijana Wamalwa and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu as original Narc founders alongside Mr Odinga and Mr Kibaki, the team effectively ended the independence party Kanu’s 40-year reign.

Azimio la Umoja wants to have as many parties as possible in its camp, said Ms Meyo.

“This will be part of the negotiations towards a firm and credible coalition-building process. For now, we encourage all Kenyans of goodwill and political parties to join the movement of unity, equity, justice and economic liberation of all people and register in large numbers as voters to make their stand known,” she said.

Initially, heads of political parties were worried that they would be asked to fold up their outfits to form coalitions, which would make them lose their identities. But the new law eliminates this fear, while opening a fresh window for negotiations and the building of coalitions for the August race.

“Once Azimo is formally launched, the coalition partners, whoever they will be, will work on the modalities. So it would be presumptuous for us, as ODM, to discuss the modalities of how we will go about identifying Azimio candidates without the input of the other partners, including the ones yet to join us,” said ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, allaying fears that deals had already been struck on the joint nominations.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the UPF leader, said only in Azimio will the interests of parties, especially those from the vote-rich Mt Kenya, be respected, as well as the interests of the region.

“We are firmly in the Azimio network. It is people-friendly and has a clear track record and is sold by credible voices,” he said.

He added: “We feel strongly that national interests are best served under Azimio. Ubuntu is based on social democracy, a philosophy also espoused by Azimio.”

All governors from Ukambani are fully behind Azimio la Umoja, said Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, the Muungano Party of Kenya leader. He argued that only the movement has a clear agenda to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“I am fully in Azimio. Some people have been looking down upon us, calling us small parties, but mine is a strong one. No one should ignore these parties – for instance, political clouds are gathering in Ukambani,” Prof Kibwana said.

Common cause

“I support Raila and Azimio because that is where there are reforms and anyone who believes in reforms... that is why they should invest in it,” he added.

The Azimio movement, said West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo, leader of KUP, is the only coalition where smaller parties are respected and treated fairly.

“We work together in Azimio with parties that subscribe to similar ideals like ours. The new law is very good for our democracy unlike those people who are lying to our people to fold their parties,” he told the Nation.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, the leader of the Upya movement, said his party will be in Azimio to champion the interests of pastoral communities.

"We have chosen to be in Azimio and we remain committed to it," he said.

The ruling Jubilee Party, which is in talks with ODM, has disclosed that it will not field candidates in regions where ODM is strong, something that Mr Odinga had promised.

“We will not be fielding candidates in Nyanza since Jubilee and ODM are working for a common cause under Azimio la Umoja,” said Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju on Saturday.

“We will only front candidates under Azimio in places where ODM does not have a strong footing. Currently, we are keen on strengthening Azimio that will steer Mr Odinga to the presidency.”

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria yesterday said that he is not in either Azimio or DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, noting that he is in the race for the country’s top seat.

“The Usawa Party is supporting the Usawa Party,” said the governor in a brief response to the Nation.