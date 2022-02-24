Kalonzo hints at joining Raila's Azimio movement

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday gave the strongest indication yet that he would join the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja.

Speaking at Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party (UDP) National Delegates Convention (NDC), Mr Musyoka said OKA and Azimio were already talking the same language, signalling an impending deal.

“We in OKA believe in the unity of the country. It seems we are singing the same message with Azimio," Mr Musyoka said.

He spoke right after Kanu leader Gideon Moi, another OKA principal, who demanded what called structured talks.

He likened the OKA-Azimio talks to the case of a man wooing a woman to marry him. In such a venture, the Baringo senator said, one must be single-minded and show the woman his love way in advance, and during the courtship.

"We want structured dialogue in a manner transparent that brings confidence to our people and those we lead and to Kenyans," Mr Moi said.

But he ruled out any working arrangement with Deputy President William Ruto, adding that OKA is premised on zero tolerance of corruption.

For Mr Jirongo, the entry to Azimio was as good as confirmed.

"I accept the resolution by this NDC that OKA move with speed to enter into a coalition with Azimio la Umoja. Any further lingering only causes us confusion. The sooner this agreement is done the better," Mr Jirongo said.

UDP, he said, was ready to sign the agreement as early as today.

The UDP convention at Multimedia University was attended by Mr Odinga, the ODM leader, as calls for an alliance with Azimio la Umoja intensified.

UDP delegates set the tone after resolving that the party, jointly with OKA, expedite a coalition with Azimio.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has also announced his support for the movement.

Mr Jirongo, announcing that UDP will not produce a presidential candidate in the August election, asked OKA to quickly ratify a deal with Azimio.

Narc Kenya’s Prof Gitile Naituli, who represented Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, who is out of the country, said the party is firmly in OKA.